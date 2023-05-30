ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is -15.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is -2.98% and -5.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -16.03% off its SMA200. ARR registered -36.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$4.82.

The stock witnessed a -6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.97%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 4.26. Distance from 52-week low is 9.13% and -40.10% from its 52-week high.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.59M, and float is at 130.89M with Short Float at 14.63%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zimmer Jeffrey J,the company’sCo-CEO and President. SEC filings show that Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -40.64% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -23.32% lower over the same period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -32.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.