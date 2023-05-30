BHG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Now

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) is -77.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $171.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.7% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -194.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2842.5% lower than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.77, the stock is -16.34% and -24.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 45.85% at the moment leaves the stock -81.63% off its SMA200. BHG registered -91.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.82.

The stock witnessed a -12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.80%, and is -29.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.54% over the week and 31.40% over the month.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has around 2840 employees, a market worth around $93.59M and $2.56B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.90% and -93.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.30%).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.95M, and float is at 3.80M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scherman Jeffrey J,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Scherman Jeffrey J sold 5,836 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $2159.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79420.0 shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Mikan George Lawrence III (CEO & President) sold a total of 394,896 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.40 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the BHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Smith Cathy R (CFO & CAO) disposed off 114,173 shares at an average price of $0.40 for $45669.0. The insider now directly holds 289,157 shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading -11.67% down over the past 12 months and The Cigna Group (CI) that is -8.15% lower over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 11.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.