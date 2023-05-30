Check out this: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) could be on the verge of a big rally

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -11.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.30 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is -1.61% and -5.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.74 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -10.83% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -23.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.51%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.35%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $432.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.07. Distance from 52-week low is 24.79% and -29.30% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.90% this year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 579.30M, and float is at 569.35M with Short Float at 4.47%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reid Sean,the company’sEVP. SEC filings show that Reid Sean bought 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $8.91 per share for a total of $98010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Larocca Prue (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $9.07 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94132.0 shares of the AGNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Kain Gary D (Director, Executive Chair) disposed off 350,000 shares at an average price of $9.30 for $3.26 million. The insider now directly holds 1,807,479 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -27.74% down over the past 12 months and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is -23.17% lower over the same period. Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is -21.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.