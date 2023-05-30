Check out this: DLocal Limited (DLO) could be on the verge of a big rally

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -26.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.03 and a high of $33.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.39% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.36% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.41, the stock is -18.95% and -20.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.87 million and changing -17.32% at the moment leaves the stock -36.14% off its SMA200. DLO registered -56.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.88.

The stock witnessed a -16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.98%, and is -19.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.90% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 726 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $468.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.19. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.31% and -66.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DLocal Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.70% this year.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 295.13M, and float is at 144.61M with Short Float at 6.16%.