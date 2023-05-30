Check out this: HP Inc. (HPQ) could be on the verge of a big rally

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 16.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $40.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -30.42% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.30, the stock is 4.20% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.37 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 8.82% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -12.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.10.

The stock witnessed a 5.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.50%, and is 2.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $30.44B and $59.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.47 and Fwd P/E is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.01% and -23.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 989.00M, and float is at 970.32M with Short Float at 2.23%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYERS MARIE,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MYERS MARIE sold 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $29.86 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38941.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that LORES ENRIQUE (President and CEO) sold a total of 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $29.51 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, MYERS MARIE (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,165 shares at an average price of $29.34 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 43,106 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 24.84% up over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is 12.03% higher over the same period.