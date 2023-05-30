Check out this: MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) could be on the verge of a big rally

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is 72.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 44.67% and 63.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.96 million and changing 8.87% at the moment leaves the stock 31.55% off its SMA200. MVIS registered 23.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $345.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 112.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.35%, and is 10.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.79% over the week and 10.39% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $656.71M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.53% and -32.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.10%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.00% this year.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.70M, and float is at 164.61M with Short Float at 28.94%.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 194.25% up over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is -27.03% lower over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 3.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.