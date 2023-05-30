Citigroup Inc. (C) down -1.39% since start of the year

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is -1.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $54.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $44.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.05% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.89% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.60, the stock is -2.92% and -3.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.75 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -6.12% off its SMA200. C registered -15.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.55%.

The stock witnessed a -5.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.63%, and is -2.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 240000 employees, a market worth around $86.10B and $90.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.12 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.49% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.56%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turek Zdenek,the company’sChief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Turek Zdenek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 18 at a price of $49.87 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Wechter Sara (Head of Human Resources) sold a total of 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $50.77 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82779.0 shares of the C stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, COLE TITILOPE (CEO, Legacy Franchises) disposed off 11,903 shares at an average price of $51.10 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 65,764 shares of Citigroup Inc. (C).

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.62% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -21.01% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -6.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.