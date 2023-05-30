Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is -3.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.84 and a high of $83.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CL stock was last observed hovering at around $76.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $76.21, the stock is -4.75% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.75 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. CL registered -1.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $63.25B and $18.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.94 and Fwd P/E is 22.22. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.34% and -9.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 831.40M, and float is at 829.55M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniels Jennifer,the company’sCLO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Daniels Jennifer sold 24,703 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $79.70 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52769.0 shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Massey Sally (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 14,594 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $81.55 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8615.0 shares of the CL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Tsourapas Panagiotis (Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts) disposed off 13,698 shares at an average price of $81.08 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,906 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 0.13% up over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 32.84% higher over the same period.