Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) – The 19.2% Upside Potential Remains

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is 0.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $34.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.85% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 3.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.24, the stock is -3.05% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.4 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200. CTRA registered -24.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.01.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.05%, and is -5.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has around 981 employees, a market worth around $18.81B and $9.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 45.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.94% and -30.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coterra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.00% this year.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 749.43M with Short Float at 5.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeShazer Michael D.,the company’sVP – Business Units. SEC filings show that DeShazer Michael D. sold 20,824 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77406.0 shares.

Coterra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HELMERICH HANS (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $27.64 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the CTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, BELL STEPHEN P (EVP – Business Development) disposed off 36,327 shares at an average price of $35.41 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 351,436 shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA).

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -13.27% down over the past 12 months and Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is -3.65% lower over the same period. Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) is 5.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.