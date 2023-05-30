Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) is -71.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $7.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.41% lower than the price target low of $0.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.87, the stock is 1.09% and -6.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.11 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -72.20% off its SMA200. CS registered -87.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.45%.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.47%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has around 50480 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $15.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.29. Profit margin for the company is -56.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.38% and -87.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -301.50% this year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and Short Float at -.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.01% down over the past 12 months and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) that is -4.99% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 7.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.