CSX Corporation (CSX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -0.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $34.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.98% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -18.5% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.81, the stock is -2.51% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.29% off its SMA200. CSX registered -1.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.68.

The stock witnessed a 1.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 22600 employees, a market worth around $62.86B and $15.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.13 and Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.42% and -11.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.05B, and float is at 2.01B with Short Float at 0.94%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -11.19% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -9.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.