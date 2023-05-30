CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is -27.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.61 and a high of $107.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $67.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.7% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.64, the stock is -3.10% and -6.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -23.86% off its SMA200. CVS registered -30.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.23.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.27%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $86.75B and $330.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.55% and -36.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVS Health Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.19%.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lynch Karen S,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Lynch Karen S bought 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $69.75 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Moriarty Thomas M (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 137,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $98.36 per share for $13.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Lotvin Alan (EVP&President-PharmacyServices) disposed off 22,541 shares at an average price of $104.00 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds 109,183 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 12.49% up over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -3.33% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is -11.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.