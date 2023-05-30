Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 9.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.20 and a high of $42.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.73% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 5.55% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.89, the stock is 3.97% and 5.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.69 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 4.36% off its SMA200. DAL registered -7.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.35.

The stock witnessed a 7.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.15%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $22.98B and $53.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.14 and Fwd P/E is 5.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -15.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 370.70% this year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 642.72M, and float is at 640.49M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor David S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Taylor David S bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 26 at a price of $32.83 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25360.0 shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Taylor David S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $34.26 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20360.0 shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, HAUENSTEIN GLEN W (President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $34.53 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 273,712 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -30.15% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is 9.70% higher over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -11.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.