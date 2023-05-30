Enbridge Inc. (ENB) down -8.24% since start of the year

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is -8.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.02 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $43.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $48.04 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 10.23% higher than the price target low of $39.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.88, the stock is -6.35% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -9.30% off its SMA200. ENB registered -20.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.63%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $72.87B and $36.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.48 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.46% and -24.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enbridge Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.60% this year.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 5.49%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Enbridge Inc. (ENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 9.16% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -27.56% lower over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -6.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.