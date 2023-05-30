FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Is Down -26.98% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -26.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.03, the stock is -8.98% and -14.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.86 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -37.00% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -44.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.30%, and is -4.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.05% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 513 employees, a market worth around $831.79M and $135.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -91.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.69% and -63.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.30% this year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.80M, and float is at 405.31M with Short Float at 16.37%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times.