Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Is Down -27.00% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -27.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $77.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.51% off the consensus price target high of $106.32 offered by analysts, but current levels are 89.62% higher than the price target low of $56.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is -2.39% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.61 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -18.38% off its SMA200. YMM registered 17.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.69%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 6795 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.91 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.51% and -42.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 944.78M with Short Float at 3.78%.