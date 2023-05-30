Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.73% Upside

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is -5.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -19.22% lower than the price target low of $2.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -0.39% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.48 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. GRAB registered 25.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.10%, and is 10.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 11934 employees, a market worth around $11.66B and $1.73B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.81% and -24.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.10% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.85B, and float is at 2.58B with Short Float at 4.11%.