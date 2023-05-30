Hecla Mining Company (HL) Is Down -4.81% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -4.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.29, the stock is -6.34% and -11.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.05% off its SMA200. HL registered 11.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $731.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.99. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.21% and -24.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -206.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 600.08M, and float is at 562.56M with Short Float at 3.80%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -21.32% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -29.53% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -12.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.