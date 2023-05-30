Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is -59.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.03 and a high of $55.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.98% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.98% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.65, the stock is -39.89% and -53.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -59.10% off its SMA200. IEP registered -59.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$39.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -59.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.47%, and is -35.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.35% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $7.62B and $12.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.11. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.53% and -62.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.60% this year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.00M, and float is at 336.90M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading -39.48% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 49.89% higher over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 25.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.