IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Is Up 14.04% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is 14.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is -3.45% and -11.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.5 million and changing 33.49% at the moment leaves the stock -60.46% off its SMA200. IRNT registered -90.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.36%, and is 31.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.82% over the week and 14.33% over the month.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $22.03M and $27.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.05% and -92.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (780.90%).

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.80% this year.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.42M, and float is at 79.13M with Short Float at 8.57%.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IronNet Inc. (IRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Closser Donald,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Closser Donald sold 9,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $6624.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

IronNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Closser Donald (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 9,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $0.62 per share for $5716.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.93 million shares of the IRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Welch William E (Co-CEO & Director) disposed off 41,859 shares at an average price of $1.92 for $80369.0. The insider now directly holds 7,152,573 shares of IronNet Inc. (IRNT).