Is Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) a good stock to buy now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is 15.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.63% off the consensus price target high of $7.48 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -35.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is -8.84% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.64 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 13.53% off its SMA200. KGC registered 3.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a -6.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.58%, and is -7.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $5.75B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 152.90 and Fwd P/E is 15.39. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.00% and -14.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.10% this year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.44%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Activity

A total of 169 insider transactions have happened at Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 81 times.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 11.66% up over the past 12 months.