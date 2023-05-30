JD.com Inc. (JD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -41.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.29 and a high of $68.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $32.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $411.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.14% off the consensus price target high of $681.25 offered by 52 analysts, but current levels are 83.28% higher than the price target low of $197.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.10, the stock is -7.08% and -11.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.33 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -33.06% off its SMA200. JD registered -34.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.02%, and is -5.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 450679 employees, a market worth around $52.50B and $148.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.97 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.51% and -51.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JD.com Inc. (JD) is a “Buy”. 52 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 37 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.80% this year.

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 1.56%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 12.71% up over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -1.63% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -61.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.