KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -43.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.53 and a high of $20.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 10.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.89, the stock is 0.49% and -10.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.31 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -38.76% off its SMA200. KEY registered -49.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.73%.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.36%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 18220 employees, a market worth around $9.46B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.60 and Fwd P/E is 5.56. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.88% and -51.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KeyCorp (KEY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 935.26M, and float is at 931.55M with Short Float at 3.96%.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Paine Andrew J III,the company’sHead of Institutional Bank. SEC filings show that Paine Andrew J III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $9.78 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Hipple Richard J (Director) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $10.66 per share for $23452.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68374.0 shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Alexander Victor B (Head of Consumer Bank) acquired 8,500 shares at an average price of $11.83 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 117,196 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -21.01% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -6.55% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.