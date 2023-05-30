Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -23.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $21.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -10.26% lower than the price target low of $7.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.38, the stock is -5.97% and -11.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.98 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock -31.91% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -49.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.79.

The stock witnessed a -17.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.20%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 4419 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $4.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.75% and -61.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.70%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Hold”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 33 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 373.73M, and float is at 317.44M with Short Float at 14.91%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Logan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green Logan sold 21,013 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $8.06 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) sold a total of 1,826 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $10.16 per share for $18544.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35078.0 shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) disposed off 1,826 shares at an average price of $16.65 for $30403.0. The insider now directly holds 36,904 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).