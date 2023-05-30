Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 17.73% Upside

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is 0.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.05 and a high of $119.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $112.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.73% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -8.89% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.07, the stock is -4.32% and -1.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.35 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 7.02% off its SMA200. MRK registered 18.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.56%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $284.95B and $57.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.67 and Fwd P/E is 13.01. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.74% and -7.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.54B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.77%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zachary Jennifer,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Zachary Jennifer sold 19,141 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $117.59 per share for a total of $2.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35128.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Karachun Rita A (Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller) sold a total of 15,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $117.53 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45710.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, MIZELL STEVEN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) disposed off 53,400 shares at an average price of $119.01 for $6.36 million. The insider now directly holds 31,685 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -29.99% lower over the same period.