Morgan Stanley (MS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $100.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $83.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.09% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -4.88% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.90, the stock is -0.03% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.41 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.79% off its SMA200. MS registered 2.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.71%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.24%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $138.62B and $73.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.41 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.45% and -16.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.40% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.56%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AKRAM RAJA,the company’sDeputy Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that AKRAM RAJA sold 7,320 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $82.95 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96484.0 shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that GLOCER THOMAS H (Director) sold a total of 4,535 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $87.11 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98110.0 shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M (Co-President/Head of WM) disposed off 46,226 shares at an average price of $98.45 for $4.55 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.62% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -6.55% lower over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -18.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.