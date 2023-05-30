Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.26% Change This Year

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) is -13.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 85.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -28.66% and -31.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.99 million and changing 9.85% at the moment leaves the stock -62.12% off its SMA200. ONCR registered -80.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.39%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a -33.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.67%, and is -28.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.89% over the week and 13.54% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.06% and -88.44% from its 52-week high.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncorus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.98M, and float is at 23.66M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn James E,the company’sPossible Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that Flynn James E sold 138,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $0.27 per share for a total of $37495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Oncorus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Flynn James E (Possible Member of 10% Group) sold a total of 141,753 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $0.26 per share for $36856.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ONCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Flynn James E (Possible Member of 10% Group) disposed off 55,610 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $13902.0. The insider now directly holds 315,455 shares of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR).