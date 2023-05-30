Home  »  Finance   »  Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Analysis & Forec...

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) is -7.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONFO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 18.30% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73.62 million and changing 19.66% at the moment leaves the stock -6.38% off its SMA200. ONFO registered a loss of 8.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a 9.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.04%, and is 23.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.01% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $6.01M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -61.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -243.20% this year.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.11M, and float is at 3.06M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Byalik Yury,the company’sHead of Strategy & Acquisition. SEC filings show that Byalik Yury bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $1890.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Wells Dominic Benjamin James (CEO) bought a total of 63,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $0.18 per share for $11384.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63000.0 shares of the ONFO stock.

