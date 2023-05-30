Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -33.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $31.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.42% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.0% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.25, the stock is -1.29% and -12.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.71 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -48.80% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -47.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.59.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.72%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 3353 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $770.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.64% and -73.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 589.21M, and float is at 523.56M with Short Float at 22.29%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 15.82% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 0.13% higher over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -37.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.