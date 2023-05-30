Positives for Apple Inc. (AAPL) as stock gains in recent trading

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is 35.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.17 and a high of $176.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $172.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.44% off its average median price target of $183.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.06% off the consensus price target high of $209.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -38.13% lower than the price target low of $127.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $175.43, the stock is 2.07% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54.74 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 15.19% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 24.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.40.

The stock witnessed a 4.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.60%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $2720.91B and $385.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.80 and Fwd P/E is 26.79. Profit margin for the company is 24.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.28% and -0.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.30%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.79B, and float is at 15.71B with Short Float at 0.70%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KONDO CHRIS,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that KONDO CHRIS sold 4,092 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $173.26 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33946.0 shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Maestri Luca (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold a total of 69,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $165.25 per share for $11.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Maestri Luca (Senior Vice President, CFO) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $164.92 for $32984.0. The insider now directly holds 177,657 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.81% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 18.51% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 17.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.