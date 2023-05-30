Positives for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) as stock gains in recent trading

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is 15.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -67.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is 179.28% and 181.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.78 million and changing 33.60% at the moment leaves the stock -43.81% off its SMA200. QBTS registered -83.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 238.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 138.57%, and is 244.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 55.08% over the week and 22.55% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $159.00M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 321.50% and -87.38% from its 52-week high.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.14M, and float is at 79.38M with Short Float at 1.60%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEST STEVEN M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $63750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54021.0 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $6.22 per share for $3916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.94 million shares of the QBTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) acquired 128 shares at an average price of $6.84 for $876.0. The insider now directly holds 7,939,210 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS).