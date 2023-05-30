Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Is Up 56.77% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) is 56.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRST stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.53% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 22.63% and 45.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.68 million and changing 63.93% at the moment leaves the stock 1.72% off its SMA200. PRST registered -64.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.56%, and is 34.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.29% over the week and 16.50% over the month.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $113.91M and $30.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.31. Profit margin for the company is -66.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.87% and -66.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-893.60%).

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Presto Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.45M, and float is at 32.16M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mosher Dan,the company’sCHIEF REVENUE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Mosher Dan sold 5,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $18569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21598.0 shares.

Presto Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Mosher Dan (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold a total of 9,177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $3.44 per share for $31569.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21598.0 shares of the PRST stock.