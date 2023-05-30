Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) – The 9.0% Upside Potential Remains

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 222.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -82.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is -2.65% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.28 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 52.64% off its SMA200. RIOT registered 69.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$98.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.70%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has around 489 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $252.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 236.00% and -24.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.50%).

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.34M, and float is at 154.57M with Short Float at 14.18%.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Lance Varro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $12.51 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43441.0 shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro (Director) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $6.39 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69441.0 shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Jackman William Richard (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,018,389 shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is 12.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.