Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SHPH Stock Is Going Next

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) is -38.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $126.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHPH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -3.06% and -9.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -70.89% off its SMA200. SHPH registered a loss of -29.82% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.82%, and is 16.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.08% over the week and 15.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.65% and -99.05% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -141.10% this year.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.65M, and float is at 5.50M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dritschilo Anatoly,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Dritschilo Anatoly sold 8,372 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $13437.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Jacobs Bette (Director) sold a total of 4,366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $1.60 per share for $7007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31221.0 shares of the SHPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Dritschilo Peter (President and COO) disposed off 3,820 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $6131.0. The insider now directly holds 6,560 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH).