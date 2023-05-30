The Southern Company (SO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -2.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.85 and a high of $80.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $69.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.28% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.89% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.47, the stock is -4.56% and -2.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -0.79% off its SMA200. SO registered -8.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is -2.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27700 employees, a market worth around $76.13B and $29.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.47 and Fwd P/E is 17.26. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.05% and -13.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 1.58%.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FANNING THOMAS A,the company’sCEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FANNING THOMAS A sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $75.16 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Anderson Bryan D (EVP & Pres. External Affairs) sold a total of 27,426 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $75.11 per share for $2.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36119.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Kuczynski Stephen E (CEO, Southern Nuclear) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $74.96 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 141,284 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -1.16% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -41.11% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -19.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.