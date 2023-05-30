These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV)

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) is 428.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELEV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -25.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.02, the stock is 40.20% and 88.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.66 million and changing 66.78% at the moment leaves the stock 239.04% off its SMA200. ELEV registered 27.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 392.16%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.34.

The stock witnessed a 69.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 355.91%, and is 31.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.63% over the week and 17.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 594.43% and -1.57% from its 52-week high.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevation Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.62M, and float is at 22.79M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.