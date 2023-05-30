These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is 161.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $18.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.62% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.93, the stock is -6.13% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.62 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -0.66% off its SMA200. MARA registered -3.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.60%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 9.59% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $117.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.04. Distance from 52-week low is 187.14% and -52.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.80%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.00% this year.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.19M, and float is at 108.04M with Short Float at 39.55%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLINGER DOUGLAS K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $3.27 per share for a total of $32700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28771.0 shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that MELLINGER DOUGLAS K (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $3.84 per share for $38400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18771.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Thiel Frederick G (CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.82 for $19100.0. The insider now directly holds 154,175 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).