These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is -26.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.17 and a high of $54.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $37.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.87% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -7.43% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.60, the stock is -1.28% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.22 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -15.67% off its SMA200. PFE registered -29.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.28.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.80%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $213.56B and $92.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.41 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.95% and -31.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.30% this year.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 5.61B with Short Float at 0.82%.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gottlieb Scott,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gottlieb Scott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $38.58 per share for a total of $38580.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Pfizer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Gottlieb Scott (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $38.42 per share for $38425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the PFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, PFIZER INC (10% Owner) acquired 1,811,594 shares at an average price of $2.76 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 5,952,263 shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.69% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -9.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.