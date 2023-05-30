Things appear to be looking up for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -8.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.01 and a high of $125.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $78.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.19% off its average median price target of $984.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.64% off the consensus price target high of $1272.25 offered by 63 analysts, but current levels are 84.37% higher than the price target low of $517.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.97, the stock is -3.94% and -9.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.38 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.29% off its SMA200. BABA registered -1.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.40.

The stock witnessed a -4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.28%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 239740 employees, a market worth around $203.84B and $122.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.72 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.58% and -35.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 63 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 51 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.58B, and float is at 2.56B with Short Float at 2.05%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -38.67% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -1.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.