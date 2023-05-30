Things appear to be looking up for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is 17.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $5.10 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is 5.61% and 15.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.93 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.92% off its SMA200. BBD registered -17.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.14%.

The stock witnessed a 17.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.92%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has around 73855 employees, a market worth around $31.74B and $79.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.82 and Fwd P/E is 6.48. Distance from 52-week low is 38.65% and -21.00% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.31B, and float is at 5.31B with Short Float at 1.23%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading 11.11% up over the past 12 months and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) that is 7.09% higher over the same period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is 33.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.