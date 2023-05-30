Things appear to be looking up for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is 15.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.71 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.12% off the consensus price target high of $7.09 offered by analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.38, the stock is 2.03% and 7.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.04 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 8.90% off its SMA200. ITUB registered 7.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.45%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.93%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 100600 employees, a market worth around $48.92B and $41.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.79 and Fwd P/E is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.05% and -8.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.79B, and float is at 5.25B with Short Float at 0.52%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -5.19% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 8.28% higher over the same period. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -17.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.