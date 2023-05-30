Things appear to be looking up for Vale S.A. (VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -21.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.68 and a high of $19.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -6.08% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.26, the stock is -3.85% and -9.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.24 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -12.33% off its SMA200. VALE registered -22.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.14.

The stock witnessed a -7.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.65%, and is -4.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 64516 employees, a market worth around $58.45B and $42.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20 and Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.54% and -31.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.60%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.45B, and float is at 3.93B with Short Float at 1.26%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -14.98% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -15.60% lower over the same period.