Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 48.73% Upside

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is 55.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.90 and a high of $40.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBER stock was last observed hovering at around $37.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.73% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.31% lower than the price target low of $32.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.45, the stock is 2.31% and 13.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.42 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 25.87% off its SMA200. UBER registered 74.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$44.03.

The stock witnessed a 29.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.61%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has around 32800 employees, a market worth around $76.80B and $33.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.07. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.26% and -5.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.01B, and float is at 1.99B with Short Float at 2.66%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A total of 226 insider transactions have happened at Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 121 and purchases happening 105 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Tony. SEC filings show that West Tony sold 12,501 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $37.85 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that West Tonysold a total of 4,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $32.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the UBER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, West Tony () disposed off 4,167 shares at an average price of $32.54 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 166,973 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -1.52% lower over the past 12 months.