Unity Software Inc. (U) – The 30.88% Upside Potential Remains

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -3.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.22 and a high of $58.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $27.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.11% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -130.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is -2.00% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.2 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -16.41% off its SMA200. U registered -26.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.71%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 7703 employees, a market worth around $10.25B and $1.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.07. Profit margin for the company is -63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.30% and -52.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.91M, and float is at 323.20M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Unity Software Inc. (U) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dovrat Shlomo,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dovrat Shlomo sold 159,673 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $4.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Dovrat Shlomo (Director) sold a total of 12,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $30.10 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.5 million shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Bar-Zeev Tomer (President, Grow) disposed off 37,500 shares at an average price of $32.33 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 1,726,459 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).

Unity Software Inc. (U): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading 38.68% up over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 1.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.