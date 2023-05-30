V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -34.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.43 and a high of $51.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $24.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.5% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is -13.76% and -16.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.86 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -38.04% off its SMA200. VFC registered -61.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.61.

The stock witnessed a -22.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.78%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $6.78B and $11.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.56% and -64.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 242.40% this year.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 387.74M, and float is at 387.27M with Short Float at 4.63%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roberts Carol L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7109.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that CHUGG JULIANA L (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $26.69 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Dorer Benno O (Interim President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -0.64% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 30.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.