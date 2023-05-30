Viatris Inc. (VTRS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VTRS Stock Is Going Next

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is -18.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is -2.22% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.49 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -11.83% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -23.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.66%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $10.83B and $15.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 3.16. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.19% and -26.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 262.60% this year.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 1.19B with Short Float at 1.77%.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Viatris Inc. (VTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ni Xiangyang (Sean),the company’sPresident, Greater China. SEC filings show that Ni Xiangyang (Sean) sold 3,148 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $34891.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46416.0 shares.

Viatris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Ni Xiangyang (Sean) (President, Greater China) sold a total of 3,093 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $11.18 per share for $34579.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41729.0 shares of the VTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Ni Xiangyang (Sean) (President, Greater China) disposed off 5,250 shares at an average price of $11.22 for $58893.0. The insider now directly holds 37,057 shares of Viatris Inc. (VTRS).

Viatris Inc. (VTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Catalent Inc. (CTLT) that is trading -61.61% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -17.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.