What should you know before buying stock in Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -3.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.47% off the consensus price target high of $7.98 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is 3.48% and 4.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 1.24% off its SMA200. GGB registered -9.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $8.11B and $16.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.80 and Fwd P/E is 7.92. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.65% and -19.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 0.60%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -11.86% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 5.81% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -15.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.