What should you know before buying stock in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) is -32.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -10.09% and 4.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -69.35% off its SMA200. NVOS registered -93.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.75%, and is -11.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.48% over the week and 17.84% over the month.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $19.40M and $11.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.00% and -93.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -526.30% this year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.12M, and float is at 11.94M with Short Float at 35.07%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.