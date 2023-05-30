What should you know before buying stock in Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) is 168.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLDS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 119.36% and 115.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.58 million and changing -17.02% at the moment leaves the stock 60.49% off its SMA200. WLDS registered a loss of 67.21% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 107.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.20%, and is 148.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 54.05% over the week and 20.89% over the month.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $21.50M and $0.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -80.00% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -200.30% this year.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.28M, and float is at 5.95M with Short Float at 3.15%.