Why Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is -8.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $38.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.88% off the consensus price target high of $45.86 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 93.22% higher than the price target low of $27.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is -27.08% and -29.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.06 million and changing -26.74% at the moment leaves the stock -34.86% off its SMA200. CAN registered -40.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.15.

The stock witnessed a -25.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.77%, and is -23.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.53% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 541 employees, a market worth around $482.31M and $618.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.86 and Fwd P/E is 1.09. Distance from 52-week low is 1.07% and -58.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.70% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.94M, and float is at 166.17M with Short Float at 4.79%.